Rise in Coronavirus Cases is ‘Worrisome’, Ministry Says

All efforts are focused in Lebanon on controlling the sudden spike in the number of coronavirus cases, as the country “prepares to face a tough stage ahead,” al-Joumhouria daily reported on Tuesday.

“Unfortunately, what we feared would happen has happened. We urge vigilance and call on Lebanese not to compromise their health security,” Health Ministry sources told the daily on condition of anonymity.

They warned that “recklessness” and failure to wear face masks while disrespecting social distancing rules help the virus “spiral out of control,” they added.

Lebanon had on Sunday witnessed its biggest spike in weeks in the numbers of daily coronavirus cases, prompting the health and interior ministers to warn that a strict lockdown could be re-imposed.

“It is truly worrisome, we have a tough phase ahead as pointed out by Health Minister Hamad Hassan who described it as catastrophic. All efforts are focused now on keeping this under control through a bunch of strict measures,” he added.

Lebanon on Monday confirmed 14 more COVID-19 coronavirus cases raising the country's tally to 859. Death toll stands at 26.