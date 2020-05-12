Aoun: Abide by Safety Rules against Virus to Avoid Accountability

President Michel Aoun said at the beginning of the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday that legal measures will be taken if the safety rules against coronavirus were not respected.

Aoun called for “the necessity of reviewing the arrangements made regarding tightening of preventive measures to keep pace with the coronavirus pandemic.”

He noted how cases witnessed a spike in the past few days describing it as “unfortunate”.

He urged citizens in quarantine “to abide by safety rules to avoid legal measures."