Mobile version

Aoun: Abide by Safety Rules against Virus to Avoid Accountability

by Naharnet Newsdesk 12 May 2020, 13:44
W460

President Michel Aoun said at the beginning of the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday that legal measures will be taken if the safety rules against coronavirus were not respected.

Aoun called for “the necessity of reviewing the arrangements made regarding tightening of preventive measures to keep pace with the coronavirus pandemic.”

He noted how cases witnessed a spike in the past few days describing it as “unfortunate”.

He urged citizens in quarantine “to abide by safety rules to avoid legal measures."

SourceNaharnet
Lebanon
Comments 2
Thumb canadianleb 12 May 2020, 15:05

the word accountability was not meant for Lebanon as a whole starting with the politicians...

Reply Report
Thumb ___flamethrower___ 12 May 2020, 16:12

Never has Lebanon know or seen a president who believes in accountability as much as this one, ever!

Reply Report