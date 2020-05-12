Eleven Coronavirus Cases, Total Reaches 870

Lebanon recorded eleven new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, as the Cabinet mulls upped measures and complete shutdown over the weekend to stop its spread.

The Health Ministry said ten among the new cases are among residents, while one case was recorded in a Lebanese expat repatriated recently from abroad.

Tuesday’s cases raise the tally to 870.

The number of fatalities remains unchanged at 26.

The country started to lift confinement measures last week, although the number of cases has increased in recent days, including among Lebanese repatriated from abroad.

But with the number of virus cases rising, Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmi warned that failure to comply with social distancing measures would result in the re-imposition of stricter lockdown measures.