Hawat: Illegal Crossings Draining Lebanon's Finances

Strong Republic MP Ziad Hawat sounded the alarm on Wednesday saying that smuggling through illegal crossings into Syria are draining the state’s resources and finances, noting that many crossings in Eastern Lebanon are under Hizbullah’s control.

“Smuggling through Lebanon’s (over 100) 17 illegal border crossing into Syria is a crime against the finances of the country and it must be stopped,” said Hawat in a press conference.

The Lebanese are “sliding into poverty. The government has not set a clear action plan to stop illegal border crossing draining the country of its resources,” he added, noting that around one billion dollars worth of subsidized diesel oil is being smuggled into Syria in addition to flour.

The MP stated that being a partner in the State, Hizbullah must not provide cover for smugglers mainly in the eastern borders.

“Hizbullah is a partner in the State and must not be a partner covering smugglers. The majority of illegal border crossings in the eastern side are controlled by Hizbullah,” he said.