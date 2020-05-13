Coronavirus Cases Rise to 878 ahead of Country Shutdown

The number of coronavirus cases in Lebanon rose to 878 on Wednesday, as the country eyes a four-day shutdown to stem the spread of the virus recording new highs in the past few days.

The Health Ministry said eight new cases were recorded, five of them are Lebanese residents and three among repatriated Lebanese nationals.

The government on Tuesday decided to fully shut down the country from Wednesday evening until Monday morning at the recommendation of the health minister, in the wake of the biggest spike in weeks in the numbers of coronavirus cases.

Lebanon has officially announced 878 cases of COVID-19, including 26 deaths.

Last month the crisis-hit country started to slowly emerge from a weeks-long lockdown that has aggravated its worst economic crisis since 1975-1990 civil.

Restaurants, cafes and some pubs have reopened at 30 per cent capacity, mosques have resumed prayers, and many people are back at work. But because “more than 100 new infections over four days” were recorded, the directions were reversed until further notice.