Lebanon Doctors Urge Stricter Repatriation Measures, Reopening Delay

The Lebanese Order of Physicians and the deans of medical faculties on Wednesday called for stricter measures in the face of a new spike in the country's coronavirus cases.

While lauding “the efforts that the Lebanese state is exerting,” the conferees expressed in a statement their concern that Lebanon could soon face a second wave of infections, “especially after the easing of the state of general mobilization that the Lebanese government had declared.”

Lamenting “the chaos and the failure to abide by the health measures aboard flights that brought expats from abroad,” the conferees also voiced surprise over “citizens' laxity in implementing the preventative measures” and “their return to normal life as if the coronavirus pandemic has ceased to exist.”

They accordingly called for banning gatherings completely and suspending the repatriation of expats pending the enforcement of a host of measures.

The recommended measures include testing passengers for coronavirus before and after the flights, stricter home quarantine, setting up quarantine centers and postponing the reopening of schools, universities, nurseries, malls, large shopping centers, restaurants and places of worship, the conferees said.