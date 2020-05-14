Deadly Attack on Afghan Army Base; Taliban Claim Responsibility
The Taliban said it carried out a deadly attack Thursday on an Afghan army base after the government ordered forces to resume strikes against the militants.
The attack, in the eastern city of Gardez, was confirmed by the interior ministry.
"After the announcement of the offensive... a martyrdom attack was carried out against an important military headquarters of the Kabul administration," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a WhatsApp message to media.
Comments 0