Security, Military Forces Vow 'Upped' Measures to Stem Smuggling

Security forces seized several oil tankers and trucks smuggling basic materials through illegal crossings from Lebanon into Syria, MTV station reported on Friday.

“Our forces will not only crack down on tankers and trucks through illegal crossings, but rather will also storm the places where they load the contraband goods,” security forces told al-Anbaa daily on condition of anonymity.

“We obtained beneficial information on their whereabouts and identities,” they emphasized.

Later on Friday, the army said it dismantled a bridge route in Hermel's al-Qasr village used by hundreds of trucks to smuggle goods and other materials into Syria.

On Thursday, the army said that between May 7 and 14, it seized about 215,000 litres of fuel oil and 71 tonnes of flour at the Lebanese-Syrian border, arresting 25 people.

The Cabinet had ordered during a meeting on Thursday the seizure of all contraband goods at its border with Syria after a controversy over fuel smuggling, as both countries face economic crises.

The Lebanese Forces and the Progressive Socialist Party, two anti-Damascus parties not represented in the government, have pushed for the investigation.