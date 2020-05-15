Hassan Says Face Masks Mandatory as 5 New Coronavirus Cases Emerge

Health Minister Hamad Hassan noted on Friday that shall Lebanon ease confinement measures over coronavirus, people will have to wear their face masks “at all times in public.”

His statement came as the country recorded five new cases of coronavirus which raised the tally to 891 since the first infection was detected on February 21.

The Minister stressed the need for joint efforts and vigilance among the people in order to stem the virus spread.

“Joint efforts between security forces, municipalities and people are crucial to stem the spread of coronavirus,” he said.

He said face masks do not have to be medical ones, “masks made of cloth are also efficient at reducing the possibility of retracting the virus by 95 percent, provided that other people wear ones too,” he said.