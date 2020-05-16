Swarms of Insects Invade Lebanese Regions

Swarms of different kinds of insects swept into several regions around Lebanon Friday, throwing panic among the people already frustrated by a lockdown imposed by the spread of coronavirus.

The massive swarm of bugs hit the country amid a sudden increase in temperature hitting 30 degrees Celsius.

On social media, Lebanese posted pictures of tiny insects invading their homes. Some showed piles of bugs being swept with a broom.

“Even when we shut our windows, these insects found some way inside,” one tweet said.

“The last we need is a bug invasion,” another reaction complained.

In some areas including in Beirut, Hermel and Bekaa, "clouds" of beetles and cockroaches were seen buzzing under the glow of the streetlights.

Earlier on Friday morning, beetles and cockroaches invaded a number of Lebanese villages and camps for displaced Syrians in eastern Lebanon.

Lebanon is grappling with a crippling economic and monetary crisis that aggravated after the spread of coronavirus.

Experts said the wave of bugs is a natural phenomenon, and was triggered by a sudden increase in temperature following rainfall.