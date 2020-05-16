Nine MEA Flights Repatriating Expats to Land in Beirut Saturday

Nine more flights repatriating Lebanese expats are expected to arrive in Beirut amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Based on a government-plan to fly expats wishing to return home, the first MEA flight Saturday arrives at 1:00 p.m. coming from Cairo.

The following flights will arrive from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Paris, London, Brussels, Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The flights are part of the third phase of the government's repatriation plan.

Lebanon recorded 891 coronavirus cases and 26 deaths since the first case was detected on February 21.

Lebanon on Tuesday ordered a four-day-long lockdown to stem the spread of the coronavirus after recording an uptick in infections in recent days amid eased restrictions.

The new virus cases include repatriated Lebanese nationals who have returned to the country en masse in recent weeks.