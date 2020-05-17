Hasan: We Have Built Health and National Immunity against Virus

Health Minister Hamad Hasan announced Sunday that Lebanon has built “health and national immunity” against the coronavirus pandemic.

“We cannot move from lockdown to normal life except through a transitional period, which we are currently going through,” Hasan said during an inspection visit to the state-run hospital in Rashaya.

He noted that over the recent period, the country “gained time, upped the readiness of state-run hospitals and built health and national immunity against the virus at the highest levels.”

“We have allowed the use of rapid tests in campaigns across the various regions,” he added.

“If we acquire gradual immunity against the coronavirus, that will be good, and what's needed at the moment is to abide by general mobilization and make gradual steps ahead of restoring normalcy,” Hasan went on to say.