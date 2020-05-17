Fahmi Issues Memo Detailing Reopening Rules

Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmi on Sunday issued a memo detailing the rules that will followed as the country reopens its economy on Monday following a four-day shutdown over an uptick in coronavirus cases.

According to the memo, the night curfew will begin at 7pm and vehicles whose license plates end in an odd digit will be allowed to operate on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays while those whose plates end in an even digit (including zero) will be allowed to move on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. It was not immediately clear whether any vehicles will be allowed to operate on Sundays.

Most private sector businesses and professions will meanwhile be allowed to operate until 6pm or 7pm while the public sector will operate in a 50% capacity.

And while restaurants and cafes will be allowed to operate in a 50% capacity and without the possibility of serving shisha, all educational institutions, sport clubs and courts, gyms, beaches, seaside corniches, public parks, malls, cinemas, gambling halls, nightclubs and pubs will remain closed.