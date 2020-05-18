Reports: Building Isolated after 17 Foreign Workers Get Virus

Seventeen foreign laborers living in the same building have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, media reports said.

LBCI television said security forces have taken measures to isolate the building, located on the Mohammed al-Hout Street in Beirut's Ras al-Nabaa area.

Media reports said the workers are of Bangladeshi and Syrian nationalities.

Lebanon on Monday ended a four-day general lockdown despite a recent uptick in coronavirus cases, with Prime Minister Hassan Diab citing economic and financial hardships and urging stricter respect for social distancing and health instructions.

The country has so far officially confirmed 911 coronavirus cases among them 26 deaths.