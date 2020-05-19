Govt. Cancels Official Exams, Defense Council Urges Mobilization till June 7

Cabinet on Tuesday officially decided to call off official school exams in light of the coronavirus crisis as the Higher Defense Council recommended extending the so-called state of general mobilization until June 7.

“It has been exceptionally agreed to cancel official school exams,” Information Minister Manal Abdul Samad said after a Cabinet session.

“The numbers of coronavirus infections are on the rise and masks must be worn in a stricter manner,” she added.

“We have not taken any decision to reopen sport courts and clubs in light of the gravity of the situation,” Abdul Samad said.

She quoted Prime Minister Hassan Diab as saying that “nothing will remain of the economy should citizens' health be affected.”

Diab also urged the Lebanese “not to take the pandemic lightly” and called on security forces to “be strict in implementing the measures.”

Separately, Abdul Samad said Cabinet will carry on with the fuel supply contract with Algerian state-run oil company Sonatrach according to Lebanon's conditions, despite the latest controversy over a counterfeit fuel shipment.

She added that the thorny issues of administrative appointments and the designation of a new Beirut governor were not discussed in the session.

The Higher Defense Council meanwhile recommended the extension of the so-called state of general mobilization until June 7 during a meeting that was held at the Baabda Palace.

According to Foreign Minister Nassif Hitti, the Council did not recommend the closure of any sector.

Diab had on Sunday announced the end of a four-day lockdown despite an ongoing spike in the number of coronavirus cases. The country had on March 15 declared general mobilization, ordered non-essential businesses shuttered and closed its air, land and sea ports of entry.

Twenty-three more cases were recorded on Tuesday, raising the country's tally to 954.