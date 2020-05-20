Diab to Mark 100 Days Since Govt. Confidence Vote

Prime Minister Hassan Diab will address the Lebanese on Thursday marking 100 days since his government gained the Parliament’s confidence, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Wednesday.

The PM will deliver his speech on Thursday after a Cabinet meeting to be held at the Grand Serail.

The daily said that Diab has asked his ministers to prepare a report detailing the achievements they made each at his respective ministry during the 100 day time period.

The reports will be presented at the Cabinet meeting first before Diab delivers his speech.