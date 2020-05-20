Iran Guards Kill 2 'Terrorists' in Clash near Iraq Border

Iran's Revolutionary Guards killed two "counter-revolutionary terrorists" in a clash in the western province of Kurdistan, state television's website reported on Wednesday.

At midday on Tuesday, the Guards "in a joint operation with Kurdistan province's intelligence organisation fought an eight-man counter-revolutionary group and killed two of them," state television quoted a Guards' statement as saying.

Four other members of the group were wounded and the rest fled into the mountains, it added.

They were still being pursued.

The clash occurred near the town of Marivan, the statement said, without naming the group.

For much of the past 40 years, Iran has been battling Kurdish militants who use bases in neighbouring Iraqi Kurdistan to mount attacks against the Guards and state institutions inside the country.