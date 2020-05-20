Ibrahim Meets Berri, Promises Solution for Illegal Border Crossings

General Security chief Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim held talks Wednesday with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Ain el-Tineh.

“Of course I briefed Mr. Speaker Nabih Berri on the atmosphere of my visit to Syria and it is normal that the issue of smuggling and combating it were present in this meeting,” Ibrahim told reporters after the talks.

Asked about the possibility of closing illegal border crossings through which smuggling operations are taking place, Ibrahim said: “A solution will certainly be found and soon there will be initiatives in this regard.”

The General Security chief had visited Syria on Tuesday.

LBCI television said Ibrahim discussed a host of files, including smuggling, illegal border crossings and means to control the movement of individuals between the two countries amid the coronavirus crisis.

The issue of cross-border smuggling has stirred controversy in Lebanon in recent days and the Lebanese Higher Defense Council has agreed on a series of measures aimed at curbing it.

Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah for his part said that ending smuggling requires cooperation between the governments and armies of the two countries.