Activists Storm Ministry, Protest 'Power Rationing and Corruption'

A group of protesters stormed into the premises of the Ministry of Energy on Thursday protesting severe power rationing.

They chanted slogans against the government, denouncing corruption and squandering of public funds.

Security Forces tried to disperse the protesters and force them outside the building but failed to do so.

“Theft has been ongoing for decades in the ministry of energy and it has to stop. Successive energy ministers should all be held accountable for that theft,” lawyer and activist Wasef Harake said.

Lebanon has for decades struggled with daily power cuts fueled by decades of mismanagement and corruption.

The crisis-hit country is crippled with a sharp economic and monetary crisis that aggravated after the outbreak of coronavirus.