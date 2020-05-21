2 Towns Isolated after Seeing 47 Virus Cases in 1 Day

The Bekaa town of Majdal Anjar and the Iqlim al-Kharroub town of Mazboud were on Thursday ordered isolated by regional governors after they recorded 47 coronavirus cases in a single day.

Mount Lebanon Governor Mohammed Mekkawi ordered Mazboud's isolation after it recorses 15 infections, as Bekaa Governor Kamal Abu Jaoude ordered Majdal Anjar's isolation after he said 32 cases were recorded in the town.

LBCI TV said Mekkawi took the decision at the directions of Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmi.

The decision is aimed at “enabling health agencies to contain the pandemic and prevent its spread,” it said.

Lebanon on Thursday witnessed its biggest daily spike yet since the first case was confirmed on February 21. Thursday's cases include 27 infections among repatriated Lebanese expats and 19 among resident Bangladeshi workers.