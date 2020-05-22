Hasan: To Assess Coronavirus Spread after Third Phase of Repatriations

After a dangerous spike in the number of coronavirus cases in Lebanon, Health Minister Hamad Hasan stressed the need to abide by safety measures, noting that a “14-day assessment” is expected when repatriation flights are concluded on Sunday, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Friday.

“People have to abide by safety measures in order to control the spread of coronavirus. Elderly must be isolated, and asymptomatic people for COVID-19 must stay in home quarantine so that they do not infect their family members,” said Hasan in remarks to the daily.

“We will wait until Sunday when flights repatriating Lebanese are complete, after that a 14-day assessment will be made. This way we would be assessing the whole stage three,” he added.

The minister did not explain whether the country will go under a complete lockdown.

On Friday prayers at mosques and Sunday mass at churches, Hasan said that it was up to the religious authorities to decide, but as “political authorities we surely prefer they get cancelled out of keenness for people’s health,” he stated.

Lebanon completes its third phase of repatriating Lebanese from abroad over coronavirus.

On Thursday, the country saw a major spike in coronavirus infections reaching 69 cases, which is a significant uptick compared to its usual daily tally.