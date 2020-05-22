Seven Flights Repatriating Expats to Arrive Friday

Seven flights repatriating Lebanese expats from abroad will land in Beirut on Friday, amid a major spike in the number of coronavirus cases, the National News Agency reported.

The MEA airlines has been operating flights repatriating Lebanese as part of a three-phase government plan flying nationals back home over coronavirus concerns.

A plane coming from Istanbul, Turkey arrived at 1:00 p.m., from Riyadh will arrive at 2:00 p.m., Jeddah at 3:00 p.m., Dammam at 4:00 p.m., Paris at 6:00 p.m., Dubai 10:00 p.m., and the final flight from London at 1:30 after midnight.