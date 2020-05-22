Lebanon Records 125 Coronavirus Cases in 48 Hours

Lebanon on Friday confirmed 62 new COVID-19 coronavirus cases, which raises the tally of the past 48 hours to 125 and the overall count to 1,086, the Health Ministry said.

Fifty-nine of the new cases were recorded among residents who had come in contact with infected individuals and three among repatriated Lebanese expats, the Ministry added in its daily statement, noting that the 59 local cases have all been traced to known infected persons.

The Ministry noted that 2,100 lab tests were carried out over the past 24 hours and that the death toll still stands at 26 and the recoveries at 663.

Dozens of the cases of the past 24 hours were recorded in the Bekaa town of Majdal Anjar and the Iqlim al-Kharroub town of Mazbout, which prompted authorities to isolate them.

Two buildings in Beirut's Ras al-Nabaa area were also quarantined after at least 19 Bangladeshi workers tested positive for coronavirus.