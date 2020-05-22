Nasrallah: Israel Deterred but Betting on Economic Situation in Lebanon

Hizbullah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah announced Friday that Israel is “cautious and worried about Lebanon” and “fears going to war.”

“Some might say that there is mutual deterrence but mutual deterrence is a victory for Lebanon,” Nasrallah noted in a televised speech marking Quds Day.

“Israel should not bet that Hizbullah might be preoccupied with domestic situations,” he said.

Nasrallah noted that Israel is now “betting on the economic situation in Lebanon in order to instigate the community of the resistance against it through sanctions.”

“Calm on the border is thanks to the growth of the resistance's capabilities, despite all the airstrikes in Syria,” Hizbullah's leader said.

He added that domestically, the Lebanese “can be strong and can preserve their sovereignty and recover their territorial waters without dying of hunger.”

“The nations that have surrendered are living in a state of hunger and no one has assisted them. Through our solidarity we can preserve our sovereignty and we can be strong. We can deter our enemy and drill oil and gas wells and we can be a country that does not suffer hunger,” Nasrallah went on to say.