Nasrallah: Israel Deterred but Betting on Economic Situation in Lebanon
Hizbullah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah announced Friday that Israel is “cautious and worried about Lebanon” and “fears going to war.”
“Some might say that there is mutual deterrence but mutual deterrence is a victory for Lebanon,” Nasrallah noted in a televised speech marking Quds Day.
“Israel should not bet that Hizbullah might be preoccupied with domestic situations,” he said.
Nasrallah noted that Israel is now “betting on the economic situation in Lebanon in order to instigate the community of the resistance against it through sanctions.”
“Calm on the border is thanks to the growth of the resistance's capabilities, despite all the airstrikes in Syria,” Hizbullah's leader said.
He added that domestically, the Lebanese “can be strong and can preserve their sovereignty and recover their territorial waters without dying of hunger.”
“The nations that have surrendered are living in a state of hunger and no one has assisted them. Through our solidarity we can preserve our sovereignty and we can be strong. We can deter our enemy and drill oil and gas wells and we can be a country that does not suffer hunger,” Nasrallah went on to say.
The day this evil iranian sectarian terrorist is brutally and violently murdered is the day we celebrate our true independence.
4 minutes ago Nasrallah: Liberation cannot be achieved in one, two or three years. It could take generations. The lengthy battle should not be a reason for despair.
Nasrallah: The responsibility of regaining Palestine is mainly that of the Palestinian people but it also the responsibility of the ummah, seeing as God will ask us about it on Judgement Day.
and obviously he knows what God will be asking 'us' about on judgement day:)! Instead of fighting fellow muslims in Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Bahrain, etc. Go fight Israel you hypocrite!
Nasrallah on regional conflicts: The real enemy that we're fighting is the Americans, although we are not shooting at each other.
lol, so he does not shoot at his REAL enemy but at his alleged brothers:)))
lol @ blablablablablabla the shia christian of european parents and a deep and wide luv tunnel he uses to store lubricants for the liberation of palestine.
Dudes.. I am royally pissed at hassin al-jardoonou.. really!.. Yes.. I know it's blasphemy so.. sorry guys if you have children around.. but not two days ago.. hassin promised.. that we were moments away.. from liberating Jerusalem.. and silly me decided to organize a trip there.. for sightseeing.. and all the Za'atar Bagels we can stand!.. Today here he is.. saying Jerusalem's liberation has been put off indefinitely... Now I'm sitting here staring at a rented air conditioned bus with nowhere to go... Also I have a brand new shovel.. that I bought especially to dig up hassin out of.. the divine sewer he's been divine self quarantining in since the 06 divine victory... I cannot return it.. or the booster seat I got.. in case Gebran decided to come with... I got them both from one of those.. side of the road... booster seat, shovel and batteekh stands.. and it's no longer there!..
Umm.. BTW dudes.. anyone looking for a rented air conditioned bus.. a brand new shovell.. or in still unopened retail box toddler size booster seat.. hit me up.. unlike me.. they're priced to move...
Nasrallah: Today where are Netanyahu, Trump and Mohammed bin Salman?
So this devil puts Bin Salman and Netanyahu at the same level ! and Lebanon expects Gulf countries to provide help.
I hate this evil creature.
This iranian pos knows what Israel is betting on, what Trump is thinking of, and even what God will ask on judgement day!
Leave Israel alone and mind your own business ! Jerusalem (al-Quds) must remain an internationally open city as it is a major religious & sacred place for all 3 monotheistic religions : Christianity, Islam & Judaism.
This is the kind of stuff that gets spewed out from a made up cause on a made up holiday, courtesy of the Iranians who want to bring Arabs on their side. Guess what, only the gullible paid ones comply, as evidenced by the kizb.