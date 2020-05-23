Eleven Coronavirus Cases Recorded in Lebanon

The Health Ministry said that eleven people have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus on Saturday, showing a slight decline after a worrisome sudden increase over this week.

The Ministry said the total number of people retarcating the virus reached 1097 since February 21 when the first case was detected.

Among Saturday’s infections five are among residents who had come in contact with infected individuals and six among repatriated Lebanese expats.

According to official data, 687 patients have recovered so far.

Released date on Friday, showed Lebanon recording 125 coronavirus cases in 48 hours.

Dozens of the cases of the past 24 hours were recorded in the Bekaa town of Majdal Anjar and the Iqlim al-Kharroub town of Mazbout, which prompted authorities to isolate them.

Two buildings in Beirut's Ras al-Nabaa area were also quarantined after at least 19 Bangladeshi workers tested positive for coronavirus.