Bethlehem's Church of the Nativity Reopens
Bethlehem's Church of the Nativity, built on the spot where Christians believe Jesus was born, reopened on Tuesday more than two months after closing in the face of the coronavirus.
A handful of priests from different Christian denominations stood watch as the door to the church in the Israeli-occupied West Bank was opened, an AFP photographer reported.
The church had been closed since March 5 when an outbreak of COVID-19 was detected in Bethlehem.
