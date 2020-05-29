Aoun Asks Cabinet to Reconsider Decision on Salaata Power Plant
President Michel Aoun on Friday asked Cabinet to “reconsider its decision” after it decided in a previous session not to set up a power plant in the Salaata area, to the dismay of the Free Patriotic Movement.
Aoun asked Cabinet to “reconsider the decision taken in a previous session as to the electricity plan, which had stipulated the need to set up three production plants to secure the ability to provide a 24/24 power supply,” the Presidency said.
“Carrying on with this plan represents a necessity for Lebanon and also for the negotiations with the international institutions,” the president told Cabinet during a session at the Baabda Palace.
Prime Minister Hassan Diab meanwhile said that Cabinet is “committed to its Policy Statement as to the electricity plan and to the resolutions of the previous government taken on April 8, 2019 and October 21, 2019, which mentioned the sites where the power plants should be set up.”
“Cabinet considers that its resolution on May 14, 2020 is part of the implementation of the electricity plan and does not contradict with it,” he added.
The Salaata power plant is crucial to the corrupt FPM. It involves the purchase of about $250 million worth of land from private owners. These owners are FPM MPs and businessmen affiliated with the FPM. The land they own is almost worthless but when the government buys the land it will be worth millions!
Siemens indicated the Salaata power plant is unnecessary and the two other proposed power plants are more than enough.
Since when did he become an electrical engineer and knows that the plant in Salaata is needed? I guess he hasn't filled his pockets enough...
We are a pittful people to continue to accept what is happening to us in lebanon. We never learn from our mistakes but are quick to learn how to make new ones. Our dreams are all about self gratification and no real Lebanese cares for the wellfare of every single citizen but his own team/group/sect/color or class.
This is why we have a dictatorship in power and why they will continue to be in power....the world hypocrite must have been ancient Greek for Lebanese....