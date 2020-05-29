Aoun Asks Cabinet to Reconsider Decision on Salaata Power Plant

President Michel Aoun on Friday asked Cabinet to “reconsider its decision” after it decided in a previous session not to set up a power plant in the Salaata area, to the dismay of the Free Patriotic Movement.

Aoun asked Cabinet to “reconsider the decision taken in a previous session as to the electricity plan, which had stipulated the need to set up three production plants to secure the ability to provide a 24/24 power supply,” the Presidency said.

“Carrying on with this plan represents a necessity for Lebanon and also for the negotiations with the international institutions,” the president told Cabinet during a session at the Baabda Palace.

Prime Minister Hassan Diab meanwhile said that Cabinet is “committed to its Policy Statement as to the electricity plan and to the resolutions of the previous government taken on April 8, 2019 and October 21, 2019, which mentioned the sites where the power plants should be set up.”

“Cabinet considers that its resolution on May 14, 2020 is part of the implementation of the electricity plan and does not contradict with it,” he added.