Scuffles at Interior Ministry after Protesters Attacked in Ain el-Tineh

Scuffles erupted Friday evening between anti-government protesters and riot police outside the Interior Ministry in Sanayeh.

The National News Agency said the confrontation broke out after police tried to push the protesters away from the area.

“Security forces managed to push them back to the intersection leading to Hamra Street, as protesters insisted to stay at the spot they retreated to, with some of them lying on the ground to express rejection of what happened,” NNA added.

The demonstrators had headed to the Interior Ministry to protest what they called an attack on them by Parliament Police outside Speaker Nabih Berri's residence in Ain el-Tineh.

Online videos showed several of the protesters' cars with smashed windshields and windows and at least one injured demonstrator. Activists said a number of female protesters were also beaten up.

Anti-government protesters have rallied outside the houses of several politicians in recent days. The politicians included Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil, Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblat and MP Jamil al-Sayyed.