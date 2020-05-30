Mobile version

Army Arrests Sudanese over Border Infiltration Bid

by Naharnet Newsdesk 30 May 2020, 14:17
The Lebanese army arrested five Sudanese nationals on Saturday attempting to infiltrate into the occupied Palestinian territories from Lebanon, the Army Command-Orientation Directorate said on Saturday.

The army said it made the arrests on the night of May 29.

Three Sudanese were first arrested in the village of Khallet Warde off the town of Aita Al-Shaab.

The other two were later arrested in the town of Hula.

They were preparing to infiltrate the Palestinians territories, said the army statement.

Thumb whyaskwhy 30 May 2020, 14:59

occupied Palestinian lands? Like the suez peninsula? I thought lebanon bordered Israel Naharnet? Or are we back to Arabism again?

Reply Report
Thumb s.o.s 30 May 2020, 17:09

I’m pretty sure the Sudanese didn’t intend to go to Nablus or Ghana City.... they were heading towards Tel Aviv, Haifa or Ascalon.

Reply Report
Thumb s.o.s 30 May 2020, 17:10

I’m pretty sure the Sudanese didn’t intend to go to Nablus or Ghaza City.... they were heading towards Tel Aviv, Haifa or Ascalon.

Reply Report
Thumb justin 30 May 2020, 17:06

What an achievement!

Reply Report