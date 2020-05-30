Army Arrests Sudanese over Border Infiltration Bid

The Lebanese army arrested five Sudanese nationals on Saturday attempting to infiltrate into the occupied Palestinian territories from Lebanon, the Army Command-Orientation Directorate said on Saturday.

The army said it made the arrests on the night of May 29.

Three Sudanese were first arrested in the village of Khallet Warde off the town of Aita Al-Shaab.

The other two were later arrested in the town of Hula.

They were preparing to infiltrate the Palestinians territories, said the army statement.