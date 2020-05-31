Fahmi: Curfew to Begin 12am, Restaurants, Malls, Corniche to Open till Midnight

Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmi on Sunday issued a memo significantly easing the coronavirus lockdown measures.

According to the memo, the nighttime curfew will now begin at 12am instead of 7:00pm but vehicles, except for taxis and other public transportation means, will still have to follow the odd-even rule.

All companies and businesses, including restaurants, cafes, malls, museums and the Casino du Liban will meanwhile be allowed to operate until midnight.

Beaches and the seaside corniche will also be open to the public and those practicing any kind of sports will not be obliged to wear masks.

The sectors that will remain closed are educational institutions, nurseries, indoor and outdoor sport clubs, courts, gyms and spas, nightclubs, amusements parks, public parks, video poker centers, kids zones, video games centers, theaters, cinemas, social halls and event venues.

The memo asks all sectors to abide by health instructions to avoid new coronavirus infections.

The airport and the land and sea ports of entry will meanwhile remain closed until further notice.

Lebanon on Saturday confirmed 19 more coronavirus cases, which raised the country's tally to 1,191.

The death toll still stands at 26 while 708 recoveries have been recorded.

The country had imposed a so-called state of general mobilization and a broad lockdown on March 15.