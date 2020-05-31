Al-Rahi: Lebanon Still Valuable, of Interest to Int'l Community

Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi announced Sunday that the international community still cares about Lebanon as he warned politicians against acting irresponsibly.

"Lebanon, as a treasured value, is still of interest to the international community, and accordingly it is not an abandoned or violated state," al-Rahi said in his Sunday Mass sermon.

"Thus, the political community does not have the right to act irresponsibly in running the affairs of the country and citizens or with the same spirit that has led the state into the gutter," he warned.

Commenting on the latest controversy over the Lebanese system and its sectarian nature, al-Rahi said he refuses that "the process of improving the Lebanese system" be turned into "an alibi to eradicate Lebanon."

"The Lebanon of the civil state and patrnership and Lebanon the message has existed for 100 years," he noted.