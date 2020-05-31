Al-Rahi: Lebanon Still Valuable, of Interest to Int'l Community
Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi announced Sunday that the international community still cares about Lebanon as he warned politicians against acting irresponsibly.
"Lebanon, as a treasured value, is still of interest to the international community, and accordingly it is not an abandoned or violated state," al-Rahi said in his Sunday Mass sermon.
"Thus, the political community does not have the right to act irresponsibly in running the affairs of the country and citizens or with the same spirit that has led the state into the gutter," he warned.
Commenting on the latest controversy over the Lebanese system and its sectarian nature, al-Rahi said he refuses that "the process of improving the Lebanese system" be turned into "an alibi to eradicate Lebanon."
"The Lebanon of the civil state and patrnership and Lebanon the message has existed for 100 years," he noted.
Too bad you and your corrupted buddies in the Government don't think Lebanon is a treasured value other than for their bank accounts. You should learn the meaning of :Give what is Cesar to Cesar and give what is the Lord to the Lord"... in case you need help either you follow the lord or you follow money you can not have both
Under Aoun and Rahi, Lebanon fell way below the 1915 era under the ottomans.
Who thought this would be possible? Congratulations to the crooks!
Never has Lebanon known or seen an Aouni Patriarch who values and loves Lebanon as much as this one, ever!