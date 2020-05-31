Arslan Threatens to Suspend Participation in Govt. over 'Druze Rights'

Lebanese Democratic Party leader Talal Arslan on Sunday threatened to “suspend participation” in Hassan Diab's government in connection with a row over the appointment of a new Judicial Police chief.

“The rights of Druze are not for trade in the markets of frail politics. We do not see a justification for the failure to name a commander for the Judicial Police unit of the Internal Security Forces who enjoys the required qualifications,” Arslan tweeted.

“Seniority should be adopted as a fair standard for everyone and it would allow all competent Druze officers to fulfill their legitimate ambitions without favors from anyone,” he added.

“What is being said and circulated about Brig. Gen. Maher al-Halabi is shameful... and it is unacceptable to rely on fictional and nonexistent accusations. Enough with tampering with the rights and interests of Druze,” Arslan want on to say.

“Druze posts in state administrations are a red line and we will not allow anyone to manipulate them, even if it requires suspending our participation in the government,” Arslan warned.

He is represented in the government by Social Affairs and Tourism Minister Ramzi Msharrafiyeh.

Msharrafiyeh himself tweeted that “vacuum in any sensitive post in state administrations might lead to weakness in performance and in carrying out the necessary duties towards citizens.”

“We reiterate what Prince Talal Arslan has said on the need to appoint a chief for the ISF's Judicial Police unit, which would serve the interest of both Lebanon and the institution,” the minister added.

Arab Tawhid Party leader Wiam Wahhab for his part said he “fully” endorses Arslan's stance, noting that “it seems that some ministers do not take themselves seriously and are used to receiving orders.”