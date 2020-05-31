Lebanon Records 29 COVID-19 Cases, 1 More Death

Lebanon on Sunday recorded 29 COVID-19 cases and one more death, the Health Ministry said.

Twenty-seven of the cases were recorded among repatriated expats and only two among residents, the Ministry said in its daily statement.

The cases raise the country's tally to 1,220 while one more death has been recorded, taking the death toll to 27.

The number of recoveries has meanwhile reached 712.

The announcement comes on the eve of a major easing of lockdown measures.