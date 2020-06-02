Lebanese Troops Take Combat Positions in Border Standoff with Israelis
Tensions surged Tuesday afternoon in the southern border area of Adaisseh after an Israeli force advanced into an area claimed by Lebanon.
“An Israeli Merkava tank advanced into a disputed area without violating the Blue Line, as the Lebanese Army, Lebanese security forces and UNIFIL peacekeepers deployed heavily on the Lebanese side and prevented the Israeli tank from breaching the Blue Line,” MTV reported.
“Lebanese Army soldiers took combat positions and an atmosphere of tension engulfed the area,” MTV added.
Al-Manar TV meanwhile said that “three Merkava tanks and a personnel carrier carried out a significant maneuver in the occupied part of the Lebanese town of Adaisseh near the Miskav Am settlement.”
“Two tanks crossed the electronic fence and staged provocations by stirring heavy smoke in the face of the Lebanese Army and UNIFIL forces,” al-Manar added.
Lebanon's National News Agency meanwhile said an Israeli infantry force crossed the electronic fence through the metallic gate at the al-Mahafer area in Adaisseh's outskirts, assisted by two Merkava tanks.
“The infantry force scoured and combed the aforementioned area without breaching the Blue Line, as the Lebanese Army went on alert and brought a number of military vehicles,” NNA said.
The agency added that a UNIFIL-affiliated team also arrived on the Israeli side of the border in a bid to diffuse the standoff.
“After strong explosions were heard echoing throughout the border towns, it turned out that the enemy was carrying out a military drill along the border,” NNA said.
“Two tanks crossed the electronic fence and staged provocations by stirring heavy smoke in the face of the Lebanese Army and UNIFIL forces,”
It sounds like a fart to me.... this isn’t news. Nothing has happened .
The Terrorist Zionist entity will NOT cross the blue line because of the resistance not the LAF.
Not to worry SOS the Lebanese army will save us like they did in the last 100 incursions into Lebanon lol. Jeha mush shater il 3ala khaltu the lebanese army is more intrested in beating up the few rioters out there....you know more important stuff being heros of the people etc...
I’m not worried Texas, when a Aoun is in charge we have nothing to fear.
Wait a second, are the roads to the French embassy open or closed? Lmao.
This time he will be heading to the Iranian embassy!
The French won't accept him again; there are grades in recycled paper quality beyond which it can't be recycled anymore... it has to go to Auschwitz!
look at the person under numerous names who claims to be Lebanese trying to apologize to the enemy.
look at the person under numerous names who claims to be Lebanese trying to apologize to the enemy.
look at the person under numerous names who claims to be Lebanese trying to apologize to the enemy.