Fahmi Warns Protesters against 'Insults, Provocation, Road Blocking'

by Naharnet Newsdesk 02 June 2020, 21:00
Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmi on Tuesday warned anti-government protesters against insulting political leaders, the blocking of roads and what he described as “provocation.”

“Insults against the President and the Parliament Speaker are unacceptable,” Fahmi said, commenting on the latest protests outside the Baabda palace and the Ain el-Tineh palace.

“I'm with peaceful demonstrations, but the blocking of roads is prohibited,” the minister added.

“Let them be peaceful during protests and I'll be with them, but provocation is prohibited,” Fahmi went on to say.

Commenting on the attacks on protesters' cars in Ain el-Tineh at the hands of members of Parliament Police, the minister said: “These members don't belong to the Interior Ministry and I have no authority over them.”

whyaskwhy 03 June 2020, 04:31

These members don't belong to the Interior Ministry and have no authority over them.” You mean they are Amal or Kizb members and therefore are above the law?


ex-fpm 03 June 2020, 08:15

I am lost for words....


justice 03 June 2020, 08:45

“Insults against the President and the Parliament Speaker are unacceptable,” Fahmi said

Why? Are they prophets or saints?


s.o.s 03 June 2020, 14:30

Everyday this Egyptian pos and his corrupt buddies insult the entire Lebanese population. Aoun, Berri and clique must hang.

