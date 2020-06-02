Mustaqbal Takes Swipe at Diab and 'Ruling Party' over Cabinet Powers

Al-Mustaqbal parliamentary bloc warned Tuesday against what it called “the deliberate political and partisan hegemony over of the powers of the Council of Ministers.”

In a statement issued after its weekly meeting, the bloc said there is an attempt to turn Cabinet into “an institution without constitutional competence, whose goal is to implement the agendas of the ruling party and accept its decisions, directives and orders.”

“The last session of the Council of Ministers and its statement regarding the electricity plan and the revival of the Salaata plant, in opposition to a previous decision issued by the Council, had a bad impact on the Lebanese public opinion,” Mustaqbal lamented.

It added: “The bloc holds the Prime Minister directly responsible for this negligence and warns the political forces concerned with securing the political cover for the government of the dangers of the policies that tend towards overthrowing the Taef Acoord and turning the third presidency (premiership) into an insignificant entity in the political system.”