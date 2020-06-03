Lebanon Records 14 New Coronavirus Cases

Lebanon on Wednesday recorded 14 more COVID-19 coronavirus cases, the Health Ministry said.

Eight of those who tested positive for the virus are repatriated Lebanese expats and the other six are residents who came in contact with identified infected individuals, the Ministry said in its daily statement.

The new cases raise the country's tally to 1,256.

According to the Ministry, 2,066 PCR tests were carried out over the past 24 hours.

Lebanon has started the fourth phase of a plan to reopen the economy and only educational institutions, nightclubs, cinemas, theaters, gyms, sport clubs and the airport remain closed.