Report: EU Ambassador Sets ‘Rescue’ Roadmap for Lebanon

Despite the international community’s dismay with the reluctance of Lebanon’s authority to carry out concrete rescue and reform initiatives, a new international opportunity arose on the horizon and is based on a “rescue” road map set by the European Union’s Ambassador to Lebanon Ralph Tarraf, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Thursday.

Tarraf reportedly said that Lebanon still has an opportunity to benefit from international aid for its crisis-hit economy.

“We as an international support group for Lebanon, have clearly informed the Lebanese government that our backing for the country and its government is mainly based on several major issues that need urgent implementation in order for Lebanon to start receiving the aid it needs,” the daily quoted Tarraf as saying.

Tarraf said Lebanon must first embark on “urgently and necessarily address its energy sector, approving the law on independence of the judiciary, issuing the public procurement law, and finally restore credibility and confidence.”