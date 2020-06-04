Cabinet Discusses Lockdown Extension

The Cabinet convened at Baabda Palace on Thursday to tackle several pressing issues including a recommendation to extend the general mobilization period to curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The government is expected to extend the lockdown for four more weeks at the recommendation of the Higher Defense Council, which has met shortly before the government’s convention.

President Michel Aoun chaired the Higher Defense Council’s meeting before chairing the Cabinet’s in the presence of PM Hassan Diab and the ministers.

The Higher Defense Council recommended a four-week extension of the so-called general mobilization period until July 5.

The ministers will discuss seven items listed on the agenda, including the measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.