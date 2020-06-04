Mobile version

Higher Defense Council Recommends Lockdown Extension

by Naharnet Newsdesk 04 June 2020, 13:44
W460

The Higher Defense Council suggested on Thursday an extension of the general mobilization period over the coronavirus pandemic, urging the media to continue to spread awareness so as to limit the number of infections.

The Council suggested the lockdown extension until July 5.

Prime Minister Hassan Diab stressed that "the danger remains imminent, and [precautionary] measures and procedures are still urgent."

Minister of Health Hamad Hasan, underlined "the necessity to adhere to the quarantine period, especially for expatriates coming from abroad."

Lebanon on Wednesday recorded 14 more COVID-19 coronavirus cases, according to official data.

Eight of those who tested positive for the virus are repatriated Lebanese expats and the other six are residents who came in contact with identified infected individuals, the Health Ministry said in its daily statement.

The new cases raise the country's tally to 1,256.

SourceNaharnet
Lebanon
Comments 1
Thumb whyaskwhy 04 June 2020, 14:52

Orders from Damascus came in and state the country should go forward with a permanent lock down so that nothing moves to disrupt the ongoing plan by Kizb and Syria to take Lebanon to the Abys.

Reply Report