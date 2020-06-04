Body of Murdered Bank Manager Found in Parking Lot

The body of a bank manager was found dead in the parking lot of his residential building in the area of Hazmieh, sustaining a head wound with a sharp object, the state-run National News agency reported on Thursday.

NNA identified the deceased as Antoine D.

Byblos Bank later announced that Antoine Dagher, Group Ethics and Fraud Risk Manager at Byblos, was found murdered.

Investigation was opened into the incident to uncover the perpetrators and the details behind his killing.