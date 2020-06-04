Mobile version

Body of Murdered Bank Manager Found in Parking Lot

by Naharnet Newsdesk 04 June 2020, 14:27
W460

The body of a bank manager was found dead in the parking lot of his residential building in the area of Hazmieh, sustaining a head wound with a sharp object, the state-run National News agency reported on Thursday.

NNA identified the deceased as Antoine D.

Byblos Bank later announced that Antoine Dagher, Group Ethics and Fraud Risk Manager at Byblos, was found murdered.

Investigation was opened into the incident to uncover the perpetrators and the details behind his killing.

SourceNaharnet
Lebanon
Comments 8
Thumb canadianleb 04 June 2020, 14:32

I wonder you wanted him silenced?? May he rest in peace!!!

Reply Report
Thumb canadianleb 04 June 2020, 14:43

*who*

Reply Report
Thumb whyaskwhy 04 June 2020, 15:05

It could be half of the nation tht is guilty of that Canleb

Report
Missing rami 04 June 2020, 14:55

Paix à son âme. Il a probablement découvert quelque chose de suspect qui touche directement un des mafieux de la classe politique.

Reply Report
Thumb s.o.s 04 June 2020, 15:14

Il a reçu un coup sur la tête, la vermine politique l’aurait sans doute exécuté d’une balle . C’est juste un client mécontent qui lui a réglé son compte. S’il était un whistleblower les journaux auraient reçu une copie de la découverte.

Reply Report
Thumb s.o.s 04 June 2020, 15:12

Bankers must pay, give us our money back!

Reply Report
Thumb lebanon_first 04 June 2020, 18:12

It is not bankers fault. It is politicians fault. They spent too much. We couldnt afford this lavish lifestyle

Reply Report
Thumb s.o.s 04 June 2020, 18:27

Mbala, the banks invested in the Banque du Liban because they were promised returns of 35%.... they got greedy and should have anticipated the trap. Un piège à con!

Hang the bank managers!

ثورة ثورة. ثورة

This being said, I have a couple of bankers in my family LoL.

Reply Report