Scuffle Erupts in Beirut Neighborhood
A fierce brawl broke out in Beirut’s Abou Shaker Square in Tariq el-Jadideh among knife wielding groups, the National News Agency reported on Friday.
NNA said a number of young men wielding knives waved them in the face of other young men from the same locality.
Consequently, several shops in the region closed their doors fearing repercussions, amid loud screaming and threats traded by both sides of the fight.
According to locals, the fight had broken out last night and renewed today. The reason remain unknown.
Members of the Internal Security and the Army arrived at the scene and launched investigation into the incident.
The worse is yet to come as people become hungry and their options dwindle down.....
The security forces should jail them for at least 1 year. The last thing lebanon needs is for thugs to start brawling left and right whenever there is an issue or someone doesn't have money for cigarettes and decides to take out his anger on others. A large section of our "men" need dictators to keep them in check otherwise they would go and make a mess in their homes and on the streets. Zero tolerance for za3raneh
The issue of Za3raneh gets fixed with tarbieh, dictators keep their citizens fairly uneducated because they’re more malleable. Look at the Hizbala or Amal base, look at most political partisans ... easy to brainwash .
Yes if the alternative to dictatorship had been a system that actually educates and takes action to get rid of the filthy thug mentality that so many men feel drawn to. But we don't have such a system of tarbieh. That is why an iron fist is needed towards them. We are not like Europe. If its either harm the thugs or let regular people get harmed then its best to let the thugs be the ones who suffer.
I would have agreed with you on the iron fist method back a few years ago, but it’s counter productive. Looks at the thugs as soon as they leave Roumieh? They become worse... but our state is morally broke, nothing will be done to address the root of them problem because the political leadership is the problem. Remember who these thugs have as role models, people who evaded justice after their numerous crimes whether it was during the civil war or the new generation and the in-laws . Lebanon is hopeless mate.