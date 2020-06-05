Scuffle Erupts in Beirut Neighborhood

A fierce brawl broke out in Beirut’s Abou Shaker Square in Tariq el-Jadideh among knife wielding groups, the National News Agency reported on Friday.

NNA said a number of young men wielding knives waved them in the face of other young men from the same locality.

Consequently, several shops in the region closed their doors fearing repercussions, amid loud screaming and threats traded by both sides of the fight.

According to locals, the fight had broken out last night and renewed today. The reason remain unknown.

Members of the Internal Security and the Army arrived at the scene and launched investigation into the incident.