Report: Airport to Resume Services 'July 1 at the Most’

Beirut’s Rafik Hariri International airport is likely going to resume its operations starting "July 1 at the most,” VDL (93.3) radio station said on Saturday.

Prominent sources at RHIA, told VDL that civil aviation will begin at the beginning of July to countries that have opened their airports and started receiving flights from abroad.

Earlier, the Cabinet had reportedly taken an “initial” decision to open the airport on June 28.

Lebanon was faster than most other countries to decide on a lockdown as part of measures to stem the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

By the end of February, schools were closed, and the airport and most bars and restaurants soon followed suit.