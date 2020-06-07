Berri: Any Act Targeting Unity is an 'Israeli Act'

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Sunday warned that "sectarian strife is once again popping its head to assassinate the country and its national unity and target its civil peace."

"Cursed is anyone who awakens it and beware of falling into its inferno, for it will destroy everything, and even its plotters and financiers will not remain safe," Berri cautioned.

And condemning "insults against Islamic and Christian sanctities and symbols, especially against Prophet Mohammed's wife Sayyida Aisha," Berri noted that "any act targeting the unity, security, stability and coexistence of the Lebanese is an Israeli act, regardless where it may come from."

"Any voice promoting strife among the sons of the same country and same religion is a Hebrew voice even if it speaks Arabic," the Speaker added.