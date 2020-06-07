Lebanon Records 11 New Virus Cases, Another Death

Lebanon on Sunday confirmed eleven more COVID-19 coronavirus cases and another death.

The cases raise the country’s tally to 1,331 while the death toll has reached 30.

According to the Health Ministry, nine of the 11 cases were recorded among residents and two among repatriated expats. Of the nine local cases eight have been traced to known infected individuals.

The eleven cases were recorded in Barja, Minieh, Majdal Anjar, Jadra, Ajaltoun, el-Mina, Chtaura and Sarafand.