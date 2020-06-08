Aoun Chairs Meeting on Lebanon's Talks with IMF
President Michel Aoun on Monday chaired a financial meeting at the presidential palace in Baabda.
The meeting aims to continue discussions over Lebanon's negotiations with the International Monetary Fund on getting much-needed assistance.
It was preceded by a closed-door meeting between Aoun and Prime Minister Hassan Diab.
In addition to Aoun and Diab, the financial talks with attended by Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni, Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh, Presidency Director General Antoine Choucair, Finance Ministry Director General Alain Bifani and the advisers Charbel Kordahi, Georges Chalhoub, Henri Chaoul and Talal Salman.
