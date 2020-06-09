Aoun Calls for Joint Military and Security Efforts against 'Sedition'

President Michel Aoun marked the Internal Security Forces anniversary on Tuesday, calling the institution to join its efforts with other security agencies to eradicate sedition in Lebanon.

“The internal Security Forces must strengthen cooperation with other security and military institutions to stem sectarian sedition,” said Aoun.

He stated that “sectarian strife aims at striking the basis of Lebanon's existence,” in reference to Saturday’s clashes in Beirut.

Furthermore, the President marked the 159th anniversary of founding the ISF.