Aoun Calls for Joint Military and Security Efforts against 'Sedition'

by Naharnet Newsdesk 09 June 2020, 12:35
President Michel Aoun marked the Internal Security Forces anniversary on Tuesday, calling the institution to join its efforts with other security agencies to eradicate sedition in Lebanon.

“The internal Security Forces must strengthen cooperation with other security and military institutions to stem sectarian sedition,” said Aoun.

He stated that “sectarian strife aims at striking the basis of Lebanon's existence,” in reference to Saturday’s clashes in Beirut.

Furthermore, the President marked the 159th anniversary of founding the ISF.

Thumb marcus 09 June 2020, 14:08

You and your corrupt party are the root cause of sedition and sectarianism!

Thumb s.o.s 09 June 2020, 15:44

Defund the LAF, the government, the presidency and parliament.

Reduce their salary to 1000 USD paid in Lebanese pound. End their privileges, no more freebies for their wives and kids. No more retirement money for their widowers and orphaned kids.

No justice no peace !

Thumb thepatriot 09 June 2020, 15:56

The zombie has spoken!

