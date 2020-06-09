Hariri from Dar el-Fatwa: Coexistence is Key for Lebanon’s Stability

Former Prime Minister Saad Hariri emphasized on Tuesday that coexistence in Lebanon is key for its stability despite the differences in opinion between various political parties, and also stressed the importance of unity among Muslims.

“I emphasize the unity of Muslims, and that coexistence is the only way for Lebanon to endure,” said Hariri after meeting Grand Mufti of the Republic Sheikh Abdul Latif Deryan in Dar el-Fatwa.

He warned against “extremism, which is very common these days and only leads us to the unknown,” said Hariri.

His remarks came after Saturday’s clashes in Beirut that almost threatened to destabilize civil peace.

“I emphasize my adherence to moderation and to accept that there is another opinion in the country that must be heard, even if we disagree with it,” he added.

On the politician's condemnation of the clashes, Hariri said: “Political leaders are aware that sects have sensitivities, and in my opinion they have demonstrated that in their statements and positions.”