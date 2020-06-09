Hariri Launches Scathing Attack on Presidency and FPM

Ex-PM Saad Hariri lashed out Tuesday at the Presidency and the Free Patriotic Movement in connection with a number of recent files.

In a tweet, Hariri blasted the Presidency and the FPM for “reversing Cabinet’s decision” on the Salaata power plant and “returning the judicial appointments after they were signed by the premier.”

He also condemned the “suspicious campaign” against Cabinet’s secretary general and “the attempt to impose hegemony on the Civil Service Council,” while accusing the Presidency and the FPM of “continued confusion over the economic and financial files.”

“They consider appointments to be an exclusive right to a single political party and they have turned the Presidency into a barricade to defend the demands of the presidential term’s party. This is the same course of the arbitrary polices that violate the constitution, exceed jurisdiction and put partisan interests ahead of the national interest,” Hariri lamented.

“The strong presidential tenure is competing with the strong president over the pace of failure, confusion, spite, constitutional violations, the stirring of sentiments and the chronic hunger for controlling appointments and the administrative, financial and economic posts,” the ex-PM charged.